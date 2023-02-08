Former NFL Head of Officials Agrees with Aaron Rodgers’ on Bad Officiating

Aaron Rodgers has some support in regards to his criticism of NFL officiating. Former head of officials and current rules analyst Mike Pereira says the Green Bay Packers quarterback brings up some good points.

During Super Bowl LVII media availability this week, Pereira was asked about Rodgers’ comments on NFL officiating. The four-time league MVP said the best officials are leaving the NFL to make better money on television.

“I liked his logic, but it didn’t apply to me because I was already off the field and in the league office,” Pereira told the New York Post. “He has a point — I do feel that officiating is under-appreciated from the standpoint of the league.

“I think the job I had [as head of officiating] is the second-most important job in the league. I give Roger Goodell the No. 1 job, but I think what happens in officiating and the integrity of the game, I think that position is so important that if you get the right one you should do everything to not let them get away.”

Rodgers didn’t gripe without bringing up a solution. He said that better compensation would undoubtedly help keep the best officials in the game.

There have been recent reports that the NFL is looking into making officiating a full-time position. That would also help with some of the inconsistencies across the league.

Whether or not it happens? That remains to be seen.

Aaron Rodgers Critical of Officiating

Back in January, Aaron Rodgers talked about the concerns with officiating in the NFL. That’s when he acknowledged that television networks are stealing some of the best in the game.

“Listen, the best refs we’ve had in the league are on TV now,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’re not working in the league office. They’re on TV. Gene Steratore, my favorite ref of all-time.

“I think one of the best guys at understanding how to interact with guys and how to communicate with them, and then how to control a game without being a part of it. Gene was incredible at that, but Gene is on TV now. Why? Because they pay more.”

Rodgers then suggested increasing the salary for the league’s top officials to help with the turnover.

“These guys are all on TV because they pay more. If the league was smart, they would go grab one of those guys, pay them whatever the hell they want and make this a little easier for the refs because they have a tough job to do, but there are some things to be simplified.”