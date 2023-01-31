Former NFL Head Referee Says Refs Missed Penalty on Key Play in Chiefs vs. Bengals

Just when you thought the controversies from the AFC Championship Game would go away, Gene Steratore stirs up trouble. The former NFL head referee offered an interesting opinion on one of the game’s most critical plays between the Bengals and Chiefs on Sunday.

Joining Maggie and Perloff, Steratore said that officials missed a holding call on Mahomes’ third-down scramble late in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City quarterback picked up a first down and was hit late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai.

Mahomes’ run, along with the late hit, set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20.

“There was some restriction I saw from an interior lineman. … There were two players, offense and defense, kinda locked in and engaged with each other,” Steratore said. “As Patrick started to scramble to his right, though, it appeared to me that the defender is trying to disengage from that stock-blocking dance … when he attempted to disengage and pursue Patrick, there was that restriction.”

CBS Sports Rules analyst @GeneSteratore says there WAS holding on decisive Mahomes run at end of AFC Title Game pic.twitter.com/XLTcjXdP7w — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) January 30, 2023

Steratore said that “technically” holding should’ve been called. I’m sure that will sit really well with Bengals fans. Especially since they were already up in arms over the officiating from Sunday’s game.

Bengals Fans Get ‘NFL Rigged’ Trending

Gene Steratore’s comments on the missed call late in the AFC Championship Game will probably get people talking again. The officiating had already been under serious scrutiny.

Late in the game and hours after it concluded, the hashtag “NFL Rigged” started trending on Twitter. Many pointed to some questionable calls in the fourth quarter to prove their point.

Many fans thought officials missed a block in the back on Skyy Clark’s 29-yard punt return with less than a minute to go. Several more criticized the officiating when the Chiefs were given a “redo” after failing on a third-down play.

The Bengals came up with a stop on this massive 3rd and 9 play…



Until the referees blew the play dead and the Chiefs got another attempt to convert on 3rd down.



Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/YFBFVcVOmf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

So, go ahead and add Steratore’s analysis to the conspiracy theorists’ checklist. Surely the NFL loved the former head referee adding fuel to the fire.