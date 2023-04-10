Former NFL OL Russell Okung Unveils Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

Former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung has gone through an incredible weight loss transformation since retiring from the league after the 2020 season. He looks almost unrecognizable in a photo he posted to social media.

Okung spent 11 seasons along the offensive line in the NFL, but you’d never guess it based off his most recent photo. He shared the picture along with the caption “reborn.”

Hard to believe, isn’t it? Okung played at around a 310-pound weight for most of his career in the NFL. He didn’t share a weight with his image — but it’s pretty easy to see he’s not close to that number.

It just goes to show the incredible lengths players will go to maintain a certain weight and figure in the NFL. Okung made this unbelievable transformation in two years.

Okung played for four different teams during his career in the league. He suited up for the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15), Denver Broncos (2016), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).

The former offensive lineman was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl ring while with the Seahawks. He started in all 131 games he played in during his time in the NFL.

Okung was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and earned the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2009.

Former Browns OL Went Through Similar Transformation as Russell Okung

When offensive linemen retire from the NFL, it’s easier to shed some of their playing weight. They don’t have to maintain a certain figure in order to battle in the interior at the highest level.

So, it’s not totally uncommon to see others make a similar transformation like Okung has made over the past two years. Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas also looked completely different following his retirement.

Here’s a side-by-side of Thomas during his playing days compared to his retirement:

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

Again, it looks like a completely different human.

Thomas spent his entire NFL career (2007-17), playing for the Cleveland Browns (poor guy). He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time First-Team All-Pro pick. Even though he played on some crumby teams, he’s still considered one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

It’s crazy how different some of the NFL’s offensive linemen look after just a few years out of the league. Congrats to Okung on a completely new look.