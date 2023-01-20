Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe Hunts Massive Mountain Lion That Was Terrorizing Colorado Neighborhood

In Colorado, the Wolfe overcame the mountain lion. That’s right, former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe took down a truly gigantic mountain lion this week that had terrorized local families by savagely killing a few domesticated dogs and a mule deer. Wolfe posted the following picture of the deceased lion to his Instagram account, where he detailed the saga in full.

You can check out the pic here and read below for Wolfe’s tale. For reference, Wolfe is 6-foot-5, so this is a massive cat.

Former #NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted and killed a massive mountain lion that was accused of terrorizing a city in Colorado this week, via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/O5TDHvsGaa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 20, 2023

Derek Wolfe tells story of mountain lion hunt

For the caption of that image, Wolfe recounted how and why a dead mountain lion carcass wound up in his grasp:

“Late Tuesday night I got a call from Hunt Nest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living underneath her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4 x 4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500 feet and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again. 9,600 feet.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping, I drew back my (bow) and sent an (arrow) through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get back to the truck. I fell 10 feet off a rock face on my way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?”

One guess came from current NFL D-lineman Michael Brockers, who guessed…”Imma say it weighed 295lbs.” Wolfe actually responded that the guess was a little high and the cat “probably” weighed around 195 pounds.

Another fellow NFL player chimed in. Current Broncos linebacker Baron Browning commented that Wolfe is now the “John Wick of hunting” — a prestigious honor, as fans of the action movie series starring Keanu Reeves would know.

In a matchup of man and beast, man won this round, thanks to Derek Wolfe.