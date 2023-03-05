Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe Reveals He Was ‘Temporarily Paralyzed’ But Played Weeks Later

Former NFL defensive end Derek Wolfe recently revealed that he underwent one of the scariest injuries you could ever imagine during his playing days. But what might be even crazier is the fact that he played just a few weeks later.

Joining the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Wolfe said that he was paralyzed during the 2013 preseason while playing for the Denver Broncos. He took a shot to the head following a cut block. He left the field on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

“I was paralyzed for three hours, and then I played two weeks later,” Wolfe told Rogan. “It was miserable. Every time I got touched, my arms would go numb. And I’m a defensive lineman, so my head’s getting hit every play…”

Following the injury, Wolfe says that Denver team doctors downplayed the severity of the injury. The ex-defensive end said doctors at the hospital wanted him to stay but members of the Broncos medical staff suggested he was fine to leave.

That’s when Wolfe said he realized the NFL doesn’t “care about us.”

Wolfe said that injury also had a lasting effect. Three months after the hit, he suffered a seizure. A bruise on his brain stem prevented the brain from getting fresh blood.

Wolfe spent 10 years in the NFL, playing for the Broncos for eight seasons. He closed out his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was a member of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 team.

Derek Wolfe Hunts Massive Mountain Lion in Colorado

Before opening up about his serious injury in the NFL on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Derek Wolfe found himself in the headlines for hunting a massive mountain lion in Colorado.

A mountain lion had been terrorizing a community in Colorado, killing a few dogs and a deer. Wolfe received a call about attempting to capture the beast, a challenge which he accepted. He explained how it unfolded in an Instagram post.

“Late Tuesday night I got a call from Hunt Nest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” Wolfe wrote. “He had already killed two of her dogs and was living underneath her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4 x 4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500 feet and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again. 9,600 feet.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping, I drew back my (bow) and sent an (arrow) through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get back to the truck. I fell 10 feet off a rock face on my way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?”

Former #NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted and killed a massive mountain lion that was accused of terrorizing a city in Colorado this week, via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/O5TDHvsGaa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 20, 2023

Some applauded Wolfe for helping out a community in need. Others (like PETA) criticized the former NFL star for killing the animal.