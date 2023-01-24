Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe Says 200 Complaints Have Been Fired Against Him After Hunting Mountain Lion

Former NFL defensive tackle Derek Wolfe has made headlines over the last week for the wild story about him killing a massive mountain lion that was tormenting locals in Colorado. However, backlash has now come with those headlines that he believes is completely unfair.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Monday, Wolfe said there have been over 200 complaints about the hunt that, per what he said Colorado Parks and Wildlife communicated to him, was completely clean and legal.

“I can’t believe that going on a legal hunt, doing something legal, by the book — they’ve had 200 calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife trying to turn me in. Like I did something wrong,” said Wolfe on Fox News. “(I) did nothing wrong. Everything’s legal.”

“(I) was able to make a good shot, a good ethical shot, and harvested the cat,” Wolfe said. “Got him out of there and did everything by the book…This was completely legal. CPW came down and checked the cat in for me.”

When it comes to organizations like PETA and animal lovers in general, it’s not a surprise that something like this would outrage them. However, from what Wolfe says he plans to do with the cat next, they may want to avert their eyes and ears.

“I took the meat and got it processed. I’m gonna eat that cat,” Wolfe said.

Derek Wolfe tells story of mountain lion hunt

For the caption of the image, Wolfe recounted how and why a dead mountain lion carcass wound up in his grasp:

“Late Tuesday night I got a call from Hunt Nest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living underneath her porch, nervous what he might do next,” Wolfe typed. “We found a fresh 4 x 4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500 feet and down the other side. Then back up again, back down the other side, and then back up again. 9,600 feet.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping, I drew back my (bow) and sent an (arrow) through him,” wrote Wolfe. “Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get back to the truck. I fell 10 feet off a rock face on my way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?”

One guess came from current NFL D-lineman Michael Brockers, who guessed…”Imma say it weighed 295lbs.” Wolfe actually responded that the guess was a little high and the cat “probably” weighed around 195 pounds.

Another fellow NFL player chimed in. Current Broncos linebacker Baron Browning commented that Wolfe is now the “John Wick of hunting” — a prestigious honor, as fans of the action movie series starring Keanu Reeves would know.