Former NFL Player Reveals Which 5 Teams Are in the Running for DeAndre Hopkins

Adam “Pacman” Jones has some interesting information regarding DeAndre Hopkins.

Evidently, there are five NFL teams interested in the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver. Joining Pat McAfee and company on McAfee’s daily show, Jones elaborated on which teams are interested in the former Clemson star via trade.

"There's five teams in on DHop and my source(s) tell me that Buffalo could work"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/f8iV6lbV29 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

“My sources tell me that D-Hop is heating up right now,” stated Jones. “Interest is heating up. There’s five teams on that list. We’ll start with the Falcons. Falcons need some help. They need wide receivers. I think that can fit. The Ravens. I think if Lamar’s deal goes and gets done, my sources tell me that might be a landing spot. One of the biggest teams are sources are telling us is the Bills. … I think it could work. He could go to Buffalo. One year deal. I don’t really think it’s about the money with him. He definitely wants to win and get his shot.

“I like the Raiders too. The Raiders are on the board also. But I go back and look at the teams, and I look at D as a person, I’m leaning towards either the Bills or the Ravens.”

So the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders are leading the charge for DeAndre Hopkins, according to Jones.

Additionally, Jones stated that New England Patriots fan should keep an eye on Hopkins, as well. He could possibly end up with Mac Jones and company in the AFC East.

More on DeAndre Hopkins, Possible Trade

Last season, DeAndre Hopkins dealt with a myriad of factors that led to a disappointing campaign.

The Cardinals’ pass catcher was suspended to begin the season, and then injuries at quarterback severely hindered his impact. Still, he put up solid numbers, hauling in 64 receptions for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

At the moment, Arizona is going through a transformative period. The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury, and are bullish on Kyler Murray’s future. The 30-year old wide receiver isn’t getting any younger, and wants to be with a franchise that’ll help take him to the Super Bowl.

It’s been a fascinating tenure for Hopkins in Arizona, but it’s obvious his time with the Cardinals could be coming to an end. He simply doesn’t fit their rebuilding mold, and could be on the move this offseason. Time will tell if one of the aforementioned five teams acquires his services, or if something else is in store for him.