Former NFL player, UFC fighter Greg Hardy claims he’s working at Walmart before admitting he was trolling

Greg Hardy pulled an awfully weird stunt on social media over the past few days. The disgraced NFL player and UFC fighter claimed he was employed at Walmart … only to admit later that he lied about it.

Hardy posted a video to his Instagram page saying that he worked at Walmart. He said he was selling Spectrum packages and that he wasn’t enjoying the life of a “9-to-5” employee.

At one point in the video, he invited people to heckle him on social media. Kind of an odd request, but anything to stay relevant, I guess?

But then things got even weirder. In a follow-up video posted by Hardy, he said, “Obviously, I don’t work at Walmart.” So, was he lying about working at the store? Or was he lying about lying (if that makes any sense)?

It was an incredibly odd sequence of events on social media from Hardy’s account. What was really the point of all of it?

Hardy hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. He was a member of the Carolina Panthers from 2010-14. He put together a Pro Bowl season in 2013 but only played in one game for the team in 2014 following horrendous domestic violence allegations.

Before the 2015 season, Hardy signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Because of violations against the NFL’s Code of Conduct policies, the defensive end faced a 10-game suspension. Eventually, that number was dropped to four and he played in 12 games for the Cowboys that year.

Because of his off-field troubles and issues with the Dallas coaching staff, the Cowboys opted not to resign Hardy following the 2015 campaign. He ended his career with 238 tackles, 40 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

Greg Hardy joins UFC

When his career in the NFL came to a crashing halt, Hardy shifted his focus to the world of UFC. From 2008-12, the former defensive end participated in 13 fights.

Hardy owned a 7-5 record with one no contest. He lost his final three fights to Marcin Tybura (2020), Tai Tuivasa (2021) and Sergey Spivak. Not once did Hardy make it out of the second round.

After his career in UFC ended, Hardy then agreed to join Bare Knuckle Boxing. His only fight came in February 2023, losing in the second round to Josh Watson.

In one of the videos Hardy posted to his Instagram, he said that more fights are on the way.