Former NFL Players Set for Debut in XFL This Weekend

Saturday marks the return of the XFL after nearly three years of inactivity.

The league, which was rebooted in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, features eight teams with several former NFL players taking part. Among those include Seattle Sea Dragons receiver Josh Gordon, St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron, Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, Vegas Vipers receiver Martavis Bryant, Vipers defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. and Orlando Guardians safety Matt Elam.

Gordon, 31, is the headliner, having spent eight seasons in the NFL. In 77 games, Gordon hauled in 252 receptions for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned an All-Pro selection in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns and won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the New England Patriots.

McCarron didn’t find the same NFL success as Gordon, but is a highly-decorated collegiate player. During his tenure at Alabama (2010-13), he won three national championships — winning two as a starter. In 2013, McCarron took home the Maxwell, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Kellen Moore awards. In addition, he was named a first-team All-American.

XFL Gets Primetime Slot for Opening Weekend

The first four games during opening weekend will feature in primetime slots. The Arlington Renegades host the Vipers at 3 p.m. ET on ABC Saturday. The Houston Roughnecks’ home tilt against the Guardians follows at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Sunday’s slate features the Battlehawks traveling to face the San Antonio Brahmas at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The weekend will be capped off by the D.C. Defenders’ home matchup against the Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, co-owner of the XFL, will be in attendance for the season opener. He will also be present at the other three games taking place this weekend.

Big @XFL2023 opening weekend kicks off this Saturday,” he tweeted Thursday. “Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion and second chances. I’ll be attending all four games this weekend. Man I’m excited for our players. Don’t forget @MarquetteKing too! #XFL#player54”