Former NFL Pro Bowl Corner Who Ended Career by Quitting Mid-Game Arrested in Miami

Former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday in south Florida on DUI charges.

Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway. The car that Davis hit would then hit a person next to it, according to Fox Sports Andy Slater. Police found Davis lying down and sleeping on the side of the road.

He was smiling in his mugshot afterward.

Davis in the NFL

Davis was a first-round choice out of Illinois by the Miami Dolphins during the 2009 NFL Draft. He went on to have an all-pro career but is mostly remembered for infamously retiring at halftime in 2018 while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

With under one minute to go in an eventual loss to the Chargers, Davis said he no longer felt like himself on the field anymore. “I went to the bench after that series and it just hit me,” Davis said at the time. “I don’t belong on that field anymore.”

Aside from his abrupt retirement, Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler who played for the Dolphins, Bills and Indianapolis Colts throughout his decade-long tenure in the league. In total, he played in 121 total games making 113 starts while compiling 344 solo tackles, 98 passes defended, 22 interceptions and three forced fumbles in his career.

His Pro Bowl seasons (2015, 2016) both came with the Colts, which is where he spent the bulk of his career. In March of 2014, the Colts signed Davis to a four-year, $39 million contract with $20 million guaranteed — a huge contract for a DB at the time.

He rode that contract until 2018, where he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Of course, he wouldn’t last the full season and was out of the league before the season’s end. He never returned to football after that.