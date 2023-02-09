Former NFL QB Admits He Was Wrong on Jalen Hurts, Then Doubles Down

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms isn’t quite sold yet on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being mentioned among the game’s elite.

With the Eagles set for a Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Simms doubled down on some previous criticism of Hurts. Speaking with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia at Radio Row Wednesday, Simms said that Hurts benefits from being in one of the best situations for a quarterback.

“Playing QB for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier QB jobs in the sport”



-Chris Simms admits he was wrong about Jalen Hurts but says Jalen is not top 10 passer in NFL 👀



“I understand the pocket passing is there, but you have to worry about so many other things to play Philadelphia,” Simms said. “Of course, Jalen Hurts is a big part of that and he capitalizes on all of that and I’m certainly not trying to take anything away from that. But, how would I put this? Playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarterback jobs in the sport.”

The NBC Sports analyst previously said that Hurts didn’t belong in the MVP conversation despite leading the Eagles to a 14-1 record in his starts. Simms went as far to say that Philadelphia would still be “really damn good” if backup Gardner Minshew was under center.

“This is one of those where I feel like it’s setting up where the quarterback of the best team is gonna win the MVP. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, or [Josh] Allen,” Simms said. “There’s no way. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good. I’m sorry.”

Jalen Hurts Looking to Cap Off 2022 Season as Super Bowl Champion

Whether Simms agrees or not, Hurts is a finalist for the AP NFL MVP award alongside Mahomes, Burrow, Allen and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. In 15 starts, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.5% passing. He added 760 yards on the ground and 13 scores.

While an MVP would be nice, a Lombardi Trophy is first on Hurts’ mind.

“I feel very confident in those around me who work so hard and who play so well and who allow me to operate at a high level,” Hurts said this week. “It’s not about me. It’s about the team. Football is the ultimate team game, and you can’t have one player with the belief that he can succeed without the others around him. We all know that is the most important thing about this game. It is about the team.”