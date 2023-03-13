Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick Recalls Adoptive Parents ‘Perpetuating Racism’ During His Upbringing

Colin Kaepernick says his adoptive parents “perpetuated racism” during his childhood in a recent interview with CBS News. The former NFL quarterback opened up about his upbringing while discussing his new graphic novel Change the Game.

Kaepernick talked about some “problematic” experiences he faced while growing up, particularly with his parents. He also talked about finding his racial identity.

“I know my parents loved me. But there were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick said during the interview.

“I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”

In the novel, Kaepernick provides an example of one of those “problematic” moments. He says a fight erupted with his parents when he said he wanted to braid his hair in cornrows. Kaepernick says he got the idea from Allen Iverson, one of his favorite NBA players.

“He’s getting what rolls?” Kaepernick’s mom says in the graphic novel. The former quarterback also says his mother made comments, saying the style was “not professional” and he “looked like a little thug.”

It’s been six years since Colin Kaepernick last suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and played in the NFL. Though he’s gone through workouts during that time, no team has signed him to a deal.

During the interview with CBS, the 35-year-old was asked if he still had interest in playing professional football.

“Absolutely,” Kaepernick said. “I woke up this morning before our events, trained. Five to six days per week, still up at 4:30 (a.m.), I go get my training in. That passion is still there. And the ability is still there.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 season. He played in 69 career games and made 58 starts, all with the 49ers.