Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky Stirs Up Controversy Over Suspect Shower Towel Comments to Marlon Humphrey

We might have an NFL debate for the ages for you. Who is weirder, Marlon Humphrey or Dan Orlovsky? Don’t worry, we’ll provide some context before you make you answer.

Humphrey recently sent out a tweet regarding his post-shower routine. No, he didn’t get into the details, the Baltimore Ravens cornerback just sent out a thought.

“I want to be able to shower and then have a full body blower dry me off. Boom,” Humphrey wrote on Twitter. “No towel. How has someone not created this yet?”

I want to be able to shower and then have a full body blower dry me off. Boom. No towel. How has someone not created this yet — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2023

That’s … kind of a weird thought, right? The comment prompted Orlovsky to respond by saying, “You’re weirded than me man.” But that’s not where the oddness ended.

Humphrey asked, “Does anyone really like towels tho?”

In a follow-up tweet, Orlovsky said, “Question is: How many times do you use a towel post shower till you throw it in laundry? I’m 30 times or so till it goes in.”

And no I agree but that air better be HOT — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 15, 2023

Excuse me?! 30 times?! That means Orlovsky is, essentially, using the same towel for a full month before tossing it in the laundry. Doesn’t that seem a bit excessive?

Needless to say, there were a lot of varying opinions on the matter on Twitter.

Fans Chime in on Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet

When fans learned that Dan Orlovsky uses the same towel 30 times before washing it, there were quite a few responses. Most of those questioned the former NFL quarterback’s sanity.

Former Denver Broncos player Nick Ferguson said, “30 times is down right gross and you’re probably drying your face with it also. Nah dawg, that’s not going to work for me.”

30 times is down right gross and you’re probably drying your face with it also. Nah dawg, that’s not going to work for me. Not the club I want to be apart of @AllbrightNFL That towel Dan’s using is probably as hard as a crispy piece of bacon. Hell to the Nah! 😂 https://t.co/D9FRb6y5fA pic.twitter.com/DCsGga0DRZ — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) March 16, 2023

Another Twitter user added, “He uses his shower towel …30 times before washing it. Thirty.”

Seattle Sports host Stacy Jo Rost chimed in, “Everyone please join me in canceling Dan Orlovsky.” Another said, “30 times before changing it is crazy.”

Marlon Humphrey might’ve had a strange take, but it seems like most people prefer his take to Orlovsky. At least, that’s what we’re gathering based on all the social media backlash the NFL analyst now faces.

But, let’s give some credit to Orlovsky, shall we? He didn’t run from his take, nor did he delete it. He spoke his peace and let the rest of the world weigh in.

So, now that you have all of the necessary information, we’ll ask again: Who had the weirder take, Humphrey or Orlovsky?