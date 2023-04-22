Former NFL QB Jake Plummer: Roger Goodell Among Top Five That Could Benefit From Shrooms

If former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer could prescribe a microdose of mushrooms to a group of people, there are five names that stand out among the rest. One of those is current league commissioner Roger Goodell.

Plummer — who co-founded MyCoLove Farm a “full-scale medicinal and culinary mushroom farm” in Colorado — was asked for a top-five list of individuals who could’ve benefited from the use of shrooms during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. Goodell’s name was the first to pop up.

“Definitely Roger Goodell,” Plummer said without hesitation. “He needs it.”

Plummer, who spent seasons playing for the Denver Broncos, also said his former head coach Mike Shanahan would benefit. The former quarterback then acknowledged that Shanahan is probably at a “different point” in his life.

Continuing on the top-five list, Plummer said he’d go back in time and allow himself to try shrooms. He also mentioned his father before dropping the name of another interesting candidate.

“I think someone like a Donald Trump could definitely benefit from maybe getting out of his own head and his own ego and realizing, like, we’re all one. We’re all connected. He may be tripping already on something, who knows? Because sometimes you gotta think he is tripping,” Plummer said.

Plummer spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Arizona Cardinals (1997-2002) and Broncos (2003-06). He was a one-time Pro Bowl selection and threw for over 29,000 yards with 161 touchdowns in his career.

Jake Plummer Talks About Mushroom Farm

Plummer and others founded MyCoLove Farm in 2021. The goal has been to focus on the medicinal uses.

“We are a group of folks that really like mushrooms. We like them from every single angle but have decided to focus our energies and inputs towards creating an amazing pharmacy of available mushroom medicines for our community,” the company’s website says.

In an interview with USA Today in July 2022, Plummer explained why he got into the very specific business.

“For me, my grandpa had Alzheimer’s and, also doing what I did for a living, I’m trying to do anything that can help me re-grow nerves and help get me back to square, which is what I’m feeling,” Plummer said.

“Everybody wants to live a long life, I would think. I do. Longevity, vitality, not just a long life but living a good life, not just in a wheelchair until you’re 120. I plan to be 110 and still active. That’s my goal.”