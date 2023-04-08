Former NFL RB Arian Foster Claims NFL Players Would Play Drunk During Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl was a once-proud event and in theory should be the ultimate football game, since you have the best players in the best league in the world all on the same field. Alas, it’s fallen off lately and hardly draws much interest any longer. Heck, this past season they went ahead and did away with linemen, instead going to a seven vs. seven flag football game.

This attitude towards the event isn’t brand new, though. And while the game was more competitive in years back, it’s never been taken that seriously by the players. According to former Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster, some of the players even drink alcohol before strapping on their helmets to play in the Pro Bowl. He recently joined the Macrodosing Pod with Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter, where the host asked him about his Pro Bowl experiences.

Arian Foster says players were drunk during Pro Bowl

“What about in the pro bowl?” chirped PFT during the interview. “I played with Peyton (Manning),” remembered Foster. PFT then asked how that went, which prompted the following response from Foster:

“Everybody’s just drunk, man. Ain’t nobody really playing football, you know what I mean? There was one player, every tags me and there’s circles around it, like, once a year.”

Apparently, some players are notorious for showing up a little slurry to the Pro Bowl festivities. On one play, Foster remembers, the offensive line just neglected to block for Foster, who was pile-driven into the ground by a defender.

“When Jeff Saturday was with Green Bay, who used to be Peyton’s center for like years, his whole career. And so they let him snap the ball to Peyton one more time and I was the running back for that play and it was a run play…and nobody blocked.”

PFT Commenter then pulled up the clip of the play that Foster was referencing and described it in detail for the audience. Apparently, the whole offense just sort of staggered around during the play. Meanwhile Foster bumped around until longtime stud DT Gerald McCoy stamped him into the turf. He sure had the spins after that hit.

Any reasonable NFL fan knows the effort level at the Pro Bowl is never that high. But to have players drunk and apparently incapable of blocking or executing basic offensive sets is a whole other level. If fans knew they could watch their favorite players in various states of inebriation, perhaps more people would tune in.