Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning

Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook.

An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running back in his time in the league. After a successful career as a fullback, he found himself being drafted in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Local news anchor Alyssa Orange shared the news to Twitter from Peyton’s uncle’s Facebook account.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis posted. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Peyton Hillis reportedly helped save his children from drowning. However, it sounds like he ran into some complications himself. The news slowly started to trickle out online before being confirmed by the family.

While Hillis is in the hospital, his kids are reported to be safe.

Peyton Hillis Arkansas Legend

When it comes to Arkansas legends, Peyton Hillis is one of the biggest of the 2000s. This was a rough time for Razorback football at times. They failed to find consistency. However, players like Hillis made it memorable.

Drafted in 2008, Hillis was the last of a dying breed of fullbacks. He wasn’t utilized much as a Denver Bronco. However, it was enough to get him another job in Cleveland with the Browns. From there, he had what can just be described as a Linsanity-type moment, but before Linsanity.

His 2010 season with the Browns was the stuff of legends. Peyton Hillis ran for over 1,000 yards and brought an old style of running back to the NFL. Soon, he found himself on the cover of Madden 2012. And he was one of the victims of the so-called Madden Curse.

After the Madden cover, his production fell off. He would eventually find himself bouncing from team to team without much progress. Still, he became a legend in his own right. Hillis retired in 2015 after a doctor warned him about his history of concussions.

Let’s hope that Peyton Hillis can pull through. He was a tough-as-nails football player back in his day. And, by the sound of it, he’s a world-class father, too.