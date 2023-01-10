Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly Still in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks, still is in critical condition and in the ICU.

The latest reports suggest that Hillis, who rescued four people, including his two own children, is dealing with kidney issues. Memphis TV station WREG reported that one of its journalists was told that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” Quoting an unnamed source, the report said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”

Last Wednesday, Peyton Hillis and his two young children were relaxing on a Pensacola, Fla., beach. But he needed to rescue his two children — a daughter and a son. Reports say that two other people were rescued. First responders needed to pull Hillis from the water. A helicopter touched down on a street near the beach and Hillis was air-lifted to a nearby hospital.

Hillis is 36. He played fullback at both Arkansas and with several teams in the NFL, including Denver and Cleveland. In 2011, he won a national vote to appear on the cover of EA Sport’s Madden NFL 12 video game. It was a huge honor for a guy who played a thankless position in the NFL. Fullbacks usually just block and carry the ball on short yardage. A ton of teams don’t even use a fullback anymore. But Hillis still gained 1,177 yards when he started for Cleveland in 2010.

Hillis also played for Kansas City and the New York Giants. His last season was 2014. Hillis confirmed in 2015 that he retired because of concussion issues.

He volunteered as an assistant coach for the Shiloh Christian youth football program back in Springdale, Ark, this past season. His son, Orry, played for one of the teams for second and third-graders. The Shiloh community came together for a prayer vigil on Sunday night.

Kelsey Eursery told Little Rock TV station 5 News that her son played on the same team as Orry. She came to the vigil to pray for Peyton Hillis.

“We just as a Shiloh family and community, we want him healed,” Eursery said. “We want him back at full capacity. (And) we know that when one of us hurts all of his hurt.

“It was not a surprise to hear that Peyton went in the water after his child,” she said. “And that he got him to safety and that he was fine, and that he risked his life. And at this point, we’re just praying that that’s not what it’s going to cost him.”