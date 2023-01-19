Former NFL Star Aldon Smith Gets Plea Deal in DUI Case, Facing Up To 16 Months in Prison

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith faces up to 16 months in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in his DUI case, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the report, Smith agreed to “a plea of nolo contendere to a felony charge of drunk driving causing injury.” As part of the plea agreement, the court will not sentence the former NFL player to more than 16 months in prison.

Smith initially faced two felony DUI charges for the incident that occurred in December 2021. He was accused of drunken driving after slamming his pickup truck into another vehicle.

Per TMZ Sports, the driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries to his back, wrist, knee, leg and foot. Smith’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the accident was reportedly .15. He initially plead not guilty to the charges.

Smith’s punishment will be handed down at a sentencing hearing in March.

Smith’s NFL career stretched from 2011 through 2020. He played for three teams during his time in the league, the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and the Dallas Cowboys (2020).

More Troubles for Aldon Smith

Months before the alleged DUI involving Aldon Smith, the former NFL defensive end was wanted by police in Louisiana for second-degree battery.

According to 4WWL, the incident occurred at a coffee shop in Chalmette. The victim alleged that Smith “choked him unconscious,” and also slapped him in the face. An ambulance appeared at the scene and advised the victim to seek treatment at a hospital.

Smith eventually surrendered to police and was booked and released.

At the time, Smith was a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason squad. The team eventually cut the defensive end, who has not played since the 2020 season.