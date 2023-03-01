Former NFL Star Brandon Marshall Congratulates Aaron Rodgers for Retiring, Despite the QB Not Retiring

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall congratulated Aaron Rodgers on his retirement. The ex-receiver even released a video lauding the Green Bay quarterback. Job well done!

Wait, what? Does he know something we all don’t know? Fans quickly discovered Marshall’s post on Instagram. So many folks were talking about it that Marshall’s name started trending on Twitter. If he wanted extra attention, this was the way to do it.

We give you Brandon Marshall talking about Aaron Rodger’s retirement with the knowledge that Rodgers hasn’t announced any decision. Marshall, who played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Jets, Bears, Giants and Seahawks, captioned the video “Aaron Rodgers retires. Congratulations.”

Here’s what Brandon Marshall said about Aaron Rodgers. And note, although Marshall played for a host of teams, he never was a teammate of Rodgers on the Packers.

“So I wanted to be the first to say, ‘Salute to Aaron Rodgers for a phenomenal career.’ You are one of the greatest,” Marshall said in the video. “Me personally? You’re my favorite quarterback ever. Favorite.

“Aaron Rodgers, congratulations on a phenomenal career. You won a Super Bowl…hell, I never even made it to the playoffs. You should be proud, bro. Your name and your team, that team, forever sketched in the history of the NFL. Your kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’ is going to be able to see that.

“You won back to back MVPs. Then you won three MVPs. You’re phenomenal. It’s okay to walk away, bro. There’s nothing left to prove. Go travel the world, go explore, go build your family.”

It almost reads like Brandon Marshall is giving the 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers multiple reasons to quit the game. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers still is mulling his options.

Rodgers took himself on a four-day isolation retreat into the Oregon wilderness last week. He wanted to spend all those hours of darkness in a tiny cottage trying to decide whether he still had the passion to continue with football. But if he reached a decision, he isn’t saying.

He’s only done one interview since the retreat. And that was on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. The interview was nearly two hours long. It dropped Wednesday. He didn’t give anything away in the podcast other than he’ll know something soon.

“It’s best for anybody who has an interest to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Rodgers said.

“I feel really good about the conversations that are gonna be had, that have been had, with the important people in my life that help to orient me,” he said. “But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me, and I touched many of them — and definitely the feelings — on both sides during the darkness. I’m thankful for that time.”

And there was more. “If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me, and I’ll make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road and be really excited about it.”

So maybe Brandon Marshall’s retirement message for Aaron Rodgers will be valid sometime soon. Who knows?