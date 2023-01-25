Chris Baker, the former NFL defensive tackle, is lucky to be alive. Baker suffered a stroke this week but looks to be on his way to recovery. The 35-year-old shared the information on his Instagram and let his followers and fans know what went down.

Chris Baker, known as “Swaggy” has been out of the league for a handful of years now. In his update to fans, Baker shared a video of himself sitting up and talking to a nurse from his hospital room in Hartford, CT.

“Tell your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago,” Baker wrote on Instagram, via TMZ.

“I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”

In the video shared to social media, Baker is seen hooked up to IVs and other medical equipment. Fans reached out with positive messages, hoping that the former DT gets better soon.

It is no wonder why Swaggy has so much support. His story is one that is inspiring and above all else, very interesting. He took the long way to success in the NFL.

Chris “Swaggy” Baker Pushes Through Adversity

The one thing you should never do is count out Chris “Swaggy” Baker. This health scare is exactly that – scary. At just 35, no one expects to have a stroke. However, the former NFL player clearly has his wits about him and is ready to turn around and recover from this incident.

When he was just a college football player, he struggled. He was destined to star at Penn State on their D-Line. However, issues before the 2007 season kept him off the field, as well as nine other players involved in two separate fights. Baker was expelled permanently and transferred to Hampton University.

There, at the HBCU institution, he was able to hone his skills and turn them into an NFL career. He was undrafted in 2009. However, that didn’t stop him. He was even released from the Broncos before his first season – it didn’t stop him.

By 2011, Chris Baker found himself with Washington, then known as the Redskins. He found his niche. There in Washington, he proved that he was the player that recruiters thought he was.

How about this for an Outsider tie-in? The first quarterback that Baker ever sacked in his career? Our very own Jay Cutler in a Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears. The first of 12 career sacks during his five years in Washington.

We hope that Swaggy has a full, speedy recovery.