Former NFL Star and Legendary Broadcaster Irv Cross Had Stage 4 CTE When He Died

Former NFL cornerback and CBS sports broadcaster Irv Cross battled Stage 4 CTE at the time of his death in February 2021. Boston University researchers revealed the findings on Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

Per the AP, Stage 4 is the most advanced form of CTE, causing cognitive and behavioral issues. He was also diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia in 2018.

“He really didn’t want to be with people,” said Liz Cross, Irv’s wife. “The only person he wanted to be with was me. When he was with me, he really didn’t want to be with me. He just wanted me to be there.”

Liz also said that her late husband struggled physically with balance and also had bouts of paranoia. She said Irv sometimes would “see things that weren’t there.”

The Boston University CTE Center has studied 376 former NFL players, with 345 being diagnosed with CTE. It can only be diagnosed following death.

Irv played in the NFL for nine seasons. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1961-65, 1969) and the Los Angeles Rams (1966-68). The cornerback earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Following his playing days, Irv made history by becoming the first Black man to work as a full-time sports reporter on national television. He started his job in TV at CBS Sports in 1971.

NFL Sees Rise in Concussions in 2022

Unfortunately, the NFL saw more troubling numbers in terms of head injuries and concussions in 2022. According to FOX News, the league saw an 18% increase in the number of concussions from the previous season.

The NFL reported on 149 total concussions during the 2022 season. That total is also a 14% increase from the league’s three-year average from 2018-20.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently addressed why he believes the league saw an increase this past season.

“I think that’s a reason why concussions went up this year, because we had a broader definition. If you have more evaluations you’re going to have more concussions. Any time we can change the protocols to make it safer for our players, we’re going to do that,” Goodell said.

“You want to take the head out of the game. You’re always going to have contacts that are not intended, so that’s why we have protections, but ultimately you want to have rules that are avoiding the techniques that lead to these kinds of injuries.”

The NFL continues to place importance on head injuries, attempting to make the game safer for players.