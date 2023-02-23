Former NFL Star LenDale White Reveals How He Nearly Died in 2019

Big, bruising LenDale White was the thunder part of the Southern Cal backfield. Reggie Bush played the lightning role, with the Trojans boasting one of the most dynamic offenses ever in college football.

But White couldn’t replicate that success in the NFL as a second-round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2006. He suffered through devastating depression. And now, LenDale White says he almost died in 2019. He was 34 years old when he suffered a massive heart attack known as a “widow-maker.” But doctors operated and saved his life by inserting two stints into his heart.

“My (left anterior descending artery) was clogged,” LenDale White revealed during a recent I Am Athlete podcast. “And I had to have two stints shot into my heart so my blood can flow again. It’s called a widow-maker because you’re really not supposed to make it back from that.”

The left anterior descending artery is the biggest in the heart. And it supplies 50 percent of the blood supply to the organ. That’s why when there’s a full blockage of the artery, it’s usually fatal.

Men, who are age 45 or older, are at risk for this kind of heart attack. But LenDale White was far younger. He told only a handful of people, including former teammates Chris Johnson and Adam “Pacman” Jones. White said he didn’t want people’s sympathy. He might’ve been embarrassed that his likely lifestyle played a part.

White’s poor choices also curtailed his NFL career. White spent four seasons with the Titans. His top year was 2007, when he gained 1,110 yards. The next season, he split carries with Johnson, but still scored 15 touchdowns. He dropped weight, going to 229 pounds, for the 2009 season. But he never was a factor with the Titans again. Tennessee traded White to Seattle in April, 2010, reuniting the tailback with former USC coach Pete Carroll. But the Seahawks cut him before the season started after he flunked an NFL drug test. Denver signed White during training camp, bringing him back to his home state. But the Broncos waived him before the opener.

A healthy, slimmer LenDale White talked about his issues on the podcast as he looked back at his career and how he worked out, post heart attack.

“I gave dogs 1,000 yards and was smoking kush (cannabis) every day and never worked out, squatted, nothing,” LenDale White said. “To go in there and be like, ‘I got to squat now for fun,’ it ain’t — you know. But s***, when you want to save your life, yeah, I’mma squat all day.”

LenDale White competed with Chris Johnson for carries in the Titans “slash and dash” backfield. But the big running back says Johnson saved his life after his career cratered. This was back in the day when White said he contemplated suicide. His finances were bad. He’d check out of real life by downing Lean (a drink made with codeine cough syrup) and popping pills. He thought about suicide, he says. In a recent interview with Titans Online, he talked about how much Johnson meant to him.

“Hell yeah, he saved my life,” says LenDale White. “I can honestly say that, because I was messed up. I was in my mom’s basement, and I didn’t come out for damn near nothing. (And) I didn’t care about anything.

“Thinking about all this, it makes me get teary-eyed. Because where I was back then, it was so black for me. C.J. brought me back in, and it meant the world to me. I am so thankful … because I don’t know where I’d be without him. No one knows where I was when he brought me out of that black hole. I’ll forever be thankful for him. He’s like a knight in shining armor for sure.”