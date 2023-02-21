Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Shares Controversial Take on Transgender Athletes

Former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley has a strong opinion on the subject of transgender athletes competing in sports.

In a video shared on Twitter Saturday, Wiley said though he has no issue with transgender people, he wouldn’t feel comfortable with transgender women or girls competing against his daughters in athletics.

I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women! 💯



Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men? pic.twitter.com/lq8rDi48Ku — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) February 18, 2023

“I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women,” Wiley said. “And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want.

“I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out. Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man.”

Wiley, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars, wrapped up his argument by saying “it’s not right.”

“I hate saying fair. It’s not even right,” Wiley said. “Forget fair, it’s not right.”

Marcellus Wiley Opens Up On Divisive Issue

Wiley is the latest former athlete to speak out against transgender women competing against cisgender women in sports. Female surfing star Bethany Hamilton said earlier this month she wouldn’t compete against transgender women.

“I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent,” Hamilton said, via the New York Post, “And I think it’s really hard to imagine what the future of women’s surfing will be like in 15-20 years down the road if we move forward allowing this major change.”