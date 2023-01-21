Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis Released from Hospital After Heroic Act, Saving Children’s Lives

What happy news to report. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, whose condition seemed so dire earlier this month, is out of the hospital.

His girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared the news on her social media account. She also posted a snap showing Hillis posing with the medical people who cared for him.

Cole wrote: “the amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him.

“To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring.”

Cole then said “you not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly… I can’t express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I’ll never be able to thank you enough!”

Then Cole thanked friends, family and fans of Peyton Hillis “for all of your prayers, love and support… God heard. And He answered.”

Peyton Hillis Starred at Arkansas, Then Played for Several NFL Teams

Hillis, a running back who starred for both the Arkansas Razorbacks, then the Cleveland Browns, saved his two children from drowning, Jan. 4. The family was on vacation in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis and his young son and daughter were spending time at the beach. But the two kids got caught up in a rip tide.

But Hillis needed to be saved as well. Lifeguards tended to him on the beach. He then needed to be airlifted to a local hospital. Hillis spent several days on a respirator with lung and kidney damage.

Peyton Hillis retired from the NFL after the 2014 season. Doctors told him he needed to leave football because of the multiple concussions he suffered.

Although he played fullback, Hillis did have some moments in the spotlight. In 2010, while playing for the Browns, Hillis surpassed 1,000 yards. He developed a big following. And by 2011, he beat out Michael Vick in a vote deciding who would appear on the cover of Madden NFL 12 video game.

Hillis, who still lives in Arkansas, kept his connections to football. Last fall, he worked as a volunteer coach for his son’s youth team.