Former NFL Star Reggie Wayne Loses His Mind Watching Alma Mater Miami Upset Indiana in Women’s March Madness

Reggie Wayne is one of the beloved sports figures in Indiana. The wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in franchise history. But on Monday night, he played the role of villain during the women’s NCAA Tournament.

No. 9 seed Miami pulled off an unpredictable upset of No. 1 seed Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Monday. The Hurricanes got a game-winning bucket from Destiny Harden with 3.5 seconds left, lifting Miami to a 70-68 victory.

Wayne, who played college football at Miami, attended Monday’s contest. Sitting courtside he had a great view of the final seconds and had an incredible reaction.

Below is the video from TMZ Sports:

Wayne continually yelled, “Yeah!” after the game went final, sporting a big smile when the last buzzer sounded. He also closed the video by saying, “Gonna need security to get out of here.”

Nah. Even though Wayne might’ve been on the opposing side on Monday night, he’s still a favorite among Colts fans. He spent 14 seasons with the franchise and started his coaching career as a wide receivers coach for Indianapolis in 2022.

Wayne earned six Pro Bowl selections in his 14 seasons with the Colts. He won a Super Bowl ring and was the NFL’s receiving yards leader in 2007. He closed out his career with 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

There’s no doubt Wayne has a lot of love for Indiana, but on Monday night he was sporting the orange and green. And he celebrated one of the biggest wins the program has experienced in recent memory.

Indiana Becomes Second No. 1 Seed to Fall in Women’s March Madness

Indiana’s women’s basketball team had one of the greatest seasons in program history in 2022-23. The Hoosiers won a Big Ten regular season and title and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

As well as IU played for most of the year, it struggled down the stretch. Indiana lost three of its final four games, including Monday night’s loss to Miami in the Round of 32. The Hoosiers became the second No. 1 seed to fall in this year’s tournament, joining Stanford.

The Cardinal lost a 54-49 contest to Ole Miss on Sunday.

Miami was led by Lola Pendande, who scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Destiny Harden added 18 points and Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 16.

The Hurricanes will play No. 4 seed Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.

We’ll see if Reggie Wayne makes the trip to Greenville to continue to support his alma mater.