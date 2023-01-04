Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Explains How Damar Hamlin Incident is a ‘Wake-Up Call’

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman admitted Tuesday he was shaken up after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Merriman, nicknamed “Lights Out” during his time in the league, spoke on how Hamlin’s medical emergency will affect Bills players during their impending run in the playoffs. The 38-year-old called the incident a “wake-up call” for many regarding how violent football can be.

“It’s going to be playing in the minds of a lot of them. It was a wake-up call for a lot of people on just the possibilities of how violent this game could be,” Merriman said on the “TMZ Sports” TV show. “I think football is the greatest sport in the world but we also understand that there’s some heavy risk in that.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after making the play before falling back to the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin before he was put in an ambulance. He was then taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Roughly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the NFL announced it had postponed the game between the Bengals and Bills. The league announced Tuesday that the game will not be resumed this week.

Shawne Merriman Feels Damar Hamlin Situation Shows Fans That Players Aren’t Superheroes

Merriman continued, saying that the incident brought out a human side to those who view athletes as superhuman.

“I think also it brought a human side,” Merriman said. “A lot of these players really get looked at as superhuman. This is a human on the ground that could possibly be fighting for his life.”

Merriman is just one of many former and current NFL players to offer their support to Hamlin. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter Tuesday to share his thoughts.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”