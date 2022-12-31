Former NFL Star Speaks Out About Defending Himself During Mall of America Shooting Lockdown

Former NFL player and Giants tight end Howard Cross recently spoke about how he and a few colleagues were present for last week’s Mall of America shooting.

Cross revealed that he was prepared to defend himself with a steak knife, per reports.

Cross, who is 55, was eating at the Twin Cities Grill with Giants.com writer John Schmeelk and Giants’ radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa. The Twin Cities Grill is located inside the Mall of America, the world’s largest shopping mall. Shots fired out during their meal, which caused the entire mall to shut down and go on lockdown.

Johntae Raymon Hudson, 19, was killed after being shot multiple times. However, during the initial moments after the shooting, many thought the lockdown began over a mass shooting incident.

The three men felt endangered in the situation, considering there wasn’t an exit from the restaurant. Papa recently sat down with WFAN hosts Jerry Recco and Sal Licata, recounting the events.

“There was no exit,” Papa told WFAN. “We had just finished our meal, they were starting to bus the table and Cross was like, ‘I’m keeping the steak knife.'”

Papa continued: “So we grab that and then he started determining which tables we were gonna flip and get behind. And then I noticed that there was a little waiter stand in the back of the restaurant in this small little room with benches and stuff in front of it, I’m like, ‘Cross, I’m crawling in there.'”

He concluded by remarking: “It was pretty tense there for a while.”

The Mall of America shooting has rocked the local community. According to ABC News, a fourth teenager was recently charged in connection with the crime.

Fourth Teenager Charged in Connection to Mall of America Shooting

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court. He received a second-degree murder and second-degree assault charge in Johntae Hudson’s death. Hudson was 19.

Police report that Hudson died after a gunfire exchange in the Nordstrom store in the mall. The incident occurred on December 23rd, one of the busiest shopping days of the entire year.

The incident occurred after an escalating disagreement led to gunfire, according to local authorities.

Moreover, the state has charged three other teenagers in the incident. Two other 17-year-olds have been charged with second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon. However, their names aren’t released since minors typically don’t have their names released to the public. However, another teenager named Taeshawn Adams Wright was charged with both second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Wright is 18 years old.

The unfortunate incident shook the Minneapolis community right around the Christmas celebration, and thoughts and prayers remain with the affected families.