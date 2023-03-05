Former NFL Star Turns Back the Clock to Score Electrifying Game-Winning TD in XFL

Josh Gordon is still as electrifying as ever.

While his time in the NFL was littered with off-field issues and suspensions, the former Baylor star was a joy to watch on the field. His talent was undeniable, and now Gordon is showing off why teams gave him chance after chance as he plays in the XFL.

Suiting up for the Seattle Sea Dragons, Gordon caught a thrilling 65-yard go-ahead touchdown on Saturday. Check it out below, in what’s one of the best highlights since the league’s return.

JOSH GORDON 65-YARD GO-AHEAD TD IN THE XFL! 🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/JQ7kDUGnrr — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 5, 2023

Gordon’s touchdown helped Seattle capture their first victory of the season, and the league’s new campaign. That’s what spring football is all about. It doesn’t get better than that.

The XFL is all about giving forgotten players a chance to prove themselves. Well, Josh Gordon has done that and more. It’s going to be must-see television watching the former NFL wide receiver dominate the league moving forward.

More on Josh Gordon, Seattle Sea Dragons

Moreover, Josh Gordon played for a long list of teams, but he’s most well-known for his time with the Cleveland Browns.

The former star wide receiver set the league on fire during his second season. Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 receiving yards — which led the league — and nine touchdowns. While he never achieved those numbers again, he made a dent on multiple teams rosters during the remainder of his career.

He spent his last season in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, but didn’t catch a pass for the franchise. Now, he’s back on a football field and doing what he does best, and it’s a joy to watch.

Perhaps Josh Gordon will get another shot in the NFL. Perhaps he’s going to bring more eyes to the XFL. Either way, we’ll be looking to see what he does.