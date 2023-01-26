Some very exciting news for Wayne State University. The school has signed former Michigan Wolverines standout and NFL star Tyrone Wheatley as the next head coach of the football program. He will serve as the 20th head coach in the history of the Warriors.

Most fans will remember Tyrone Wheatley from his time as a Wolverine. He was a fearsome running back in college who was a dual sport athlete. The man was a Big Ten champion in football and track & field.

A first-round draft pick in 1995, Wheatley has a wealth of experience. Since 2007 he’s been building his coaching resume, even spending time in the NFL. He was the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos this past season.

The last time that Tyrone Wheatley was a head coach was at Morgan State. It feels like this could be a really good fit for both parties involved.

“First of all I would like to thank Wayne State University, President M. Roy Wilson and athletic director Erika Wallace for the opportunity to lead a great university and its football team,” Wheatley said in a statement.

“Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department. This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I’ve always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored, and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University.”

For small schools like Wayne State, a hire like this is major. We have seen programs try and get big-name hires. While Tyrone Wheatley isn’t taking a Power 5 job, he looks to be perfect for this task. His love for Michigan and recruiting ties there should only help the effort.

“I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” AD Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program.”

2023 might be the start of something great at Wayne State. Nothing but the best of luck to Tyrone Wheatley and his new team.