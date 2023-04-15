Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Facing Massive Lawsuit After DUI Arrest

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis now faces a massive lawsuit following a DUI arrest in Florida in February. Andy Slater of FOX Sports in Miami reported the news on Saturday.

Per the report, the victims are suing Davis for $1 million for the crash that occurred in February. The father and son affected by the wreck claim they are “suffering from multiple injuries, including emotional pain and distress.”

SLATER SCOOP: Vontae Davis is now being sued for $1M by the victims in this crash.



The victims, father and son, claim they are suffering from multiple injuries including emotional pain and distress caused by the former NFL star. https://t.co/fyxEZbOtPS — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 15, 2023

Davis was arrested after allegedly crashing into a disabled vehicle along the side of the road. Police found the former NFL star sleeping alongside the shoulder of the road in Hollywood, Florida following the accident.

Per a report from ESPN, Davis “allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident.”

Davis spent 10 seasons in the NFL and played for three different teams while in the league. He started his career with the Miami Dolphins (2009-11) and spent a majority of his time with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-17). He concluded his career with the Buffalo Bills (2018).

Davis earned two Pro Bowl trips, both coming as a member of the Colts. He ended his NFL career with 396 tackles, 98 pass breakups and 22 interceptions.

Prior to his NFL career, Davis played college football at Illinois. He was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Vontae Davis Refused Sobriety Test After Accident

Davis reportedly lost control of his Tesla on the Florida Turnpike in South Florida when he collided with a parked truck. The driver who had been standing outside the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Per ESPN, Davis then refused to perform a sobriety test after the accident.

“Davis refused to provide a blood or urine sample and wouldn’t agree to perform a field sobriety test, the report said,” ESPN wrote. “He told the trooper that he had consumed two drinks at a club.”

No other information regarding the $1 million lawsuit was available at the time.

Davis famously retired from the NFL during a Sept. 16, 2018 game between the Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. He exited the game, stating he was “done.” Head coach Sean McDermott couldn’t specify whether it meant the cornerback was retiring or stepping away briefly.

The two-time Pro Bowler then confirmed his retirement from the league in a statement following the game.