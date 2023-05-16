Aaron Rodgers is like the Piped Piper for his fellow olds. How else do you explain Brandon Marshall wanting to come out of retirement to play for the Jets?

Marshall, the six-time Pro Bowler, hasn’t played a game in the NFL in five years. Yes, he’d need to scrape off the rust. And even then, Marshall said he’d consider switching positions from wideout to tight end. It’s all because he thinks Aaron Rodgers will bring big, gaudy trophies to Floram Park.

Brandon Marshall wants to re-sign with the Jets, maybe as a tight end, because he thinks the team will compete for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

But just so you know, this idea isn’t particularly crazy. Brandon Marshall turned 39 in March. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers hit 39 the week after Thanksgiving. Marshall recently discussed his thoughts of a potential comeback on his podcast, “I Am Athlete.“

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end,” Marshall said. “We’re going to win a Super Bowl. I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level. And this is what I’m going to be able to give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game, and I’m going to give you eight touchdowns.”

You can’t imagine a player getting more specific than that. Marshall has a past with the Jets. He played for them for two seasons (2015-16). And during his first season in NYC, he caught 14 touchdowns. That number led the NFL. He also played three seasons with the Bears. And if we’re playing six degress of Aaron Rodgers, the ex-Packer QB loved to play against his team’s arch nemesis.

Dear @NYJets,



Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement and play TE for Aaron Rodgers.



We’ve provided a short video detailing what he’ll contribute 📈



Talk soon,



– I Am Athlete Management



Subscribe & watch the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → https://t.co/foD6j8PgyA pic.twitter.com/8pMBhOcRcG — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 11, 2023

Marshall wore his old Jets jersey when he brought up the topic last week on his podcast.

“I’m already ready, I got my jersey,” Marshall showed to his viewers. “Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end. We’re going to win the Super Bowl. I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level.”

Earlier this month, the Jets signed an Aaron Rodgers friend to the roster. That’s why fans will be seeing receiver Randall Cobb wearing Jets green. Rodgers and Cobb played many seasons with the Packers. And to prep for Rodgers joining the team, the Jets signed Allen Lazard, another Packers receiver.

So why not Brandon Marshall?