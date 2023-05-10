Less than a month after revealing a custom-painted Pinarello racing bike to use in his “future retirement,” tight end Jimmy Graham shared that the bike is totaled following an accident in Miami.

According to Pat McAfee Show co-host AJ Hawk, Graham was training on his bike down in South Florida when a vehicle struck him while making a left turn. The former Bears tight end has reportedly been training to sail around the world but the training may have to take a pause as he recovers.

“Car turns left, hits him, takes him out,” Hawk said. “He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him. He has a slice on his calf that looked like it had worms growing out of it, it was so deep. Now, he has tons of stitches.”

"Jimmy Graham is actually training to sail around the world right now..



He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday and got taken out by a car but he said he did more damage to the car" @OfficialAJHawk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MLptqNyVM5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2023

Graham thanks fans for well-wishes post-crash

Graham shared a shot of his poor post-crash bicycle on his Instagram story, as well as a message for all his well-wishers.

“I’ll be back ripping in a few days, ” Graham wrote. “I greatly appreciate everyone who reached out after the accident. I woke up this morning like it was just Monday after a game. My body has certainly built up a callus for punishment over the years. I’ll be fine. Stay safe out there.”

The bike, which he had painted in New Orleans Saints colors, was an SL7 model that can cost upwards of $9,000. It was supposed to be for “future retirement” use. However, Graham didn’t play in 2022, which means he is, in a way, already in retirement. His current plans to travel the world would also indicate that he’s hung up his cleats for good.

As for his plans to sail around the world solo, Hawk revealed which way the former NFL star intends to sail. He would head out of Miami and head right.

“I think he’s going right,” Hawk said.

According to BetterSailing.com, sailing around the world at a consistent pace would take roughly 1-2 years. According to the McAfee Show co-host, Graham has been training with a sailing instructor in South Florida for the voyage.

The former Saints star recently posted a clip of his sailboat with an aerial view from a drone.

Graham last played in the NFL in 2021 for the Bears. He tallied a career-low 14 receptions for 167 yards and three scores. During his 12 years in the league, he played five for the Saints, three for the Seahawks, two for the Packers, and two for Chicago.