Former NFL Wide Receiver Sets Record Straight On Aaron Rodgers, Makes Prediction On Retirement, Return

Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision on whether to call it a career, return to Green Bay or play somewhere else is something everyone will keep an eye on this offseason. If you want the viewpoint of a former NFL player, ex-wide receiver Braylon Edwards has you covered.

Edwards — who spent eight years in the league — provided his thoughts on the situation involving Rodgers. Simply put, he believes the four-time NFL MVP will be back in a Packers uniform.

“If anyone thinks (Aaron Rodgers) is turning down 60 million dollars and end his Green Bay career on a loss to the team in the division he absolutely does not respect home in Lambeau YOU ARE CRAZY,” Edwards wrote. “He would die before ending on a loss to the Lions. Lions will be waiting.”

Break out the Sharpies, ladies and gentlemen, Rodgers is returning to Green Bay! Well, at least if you buy what Edwards is selling.

Rodgers, 39, has all options on the table. He could return to Green Bay next season, look for another home in the league or just call it a career. It’s going to be fascinating to follow his decision.

Steve Young, Tom Brady Discuss Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Right now, nobody really has the answer to Aaron Rodgers’ future. It’s probably fair to say that even the quarterback isn’t quite sure what he wants to do at the moment.

But two legendary quarterbacks — Steve Young and Tom Brady — talked about what might be going through the 39-year-old’s head. They both provided great perspective.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death,” Young said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “And who chooses death?

“Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game. And the next day you’re not that anymore. And you find out, you know what, I’m not actually even good at anything else.”

Brady agreed with Young’s take.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season — and I made this mistake — is not to decide the future.”

The 2022 season was a tough one for Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay ended the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. Before the season finale against Detroit, the quarterback acknowledged that there’s potential it was the last time he played at Lambeau Field as a member of the home team.