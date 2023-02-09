Former NFL WR Brandon Marshall Pranks Patrick Mahomes with Rihanna

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but smile when he heard Brandon Marshall’s question during Wednesday’s press conference.

Marshall, the six-time Pro Bowler and host of the I Am Athlete podcast, asked Mahomes what he thought about comments Rihanna supposedly made calling him the greatest quarterback ever. Mahomes couldn’t help but smile as he answered before admitting his family might be even more excited for her halftime show than his third Super Bowl appearance.

“It makes you feel great,” Mahomes said. “She’s going to crush it at halftime. I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game. Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I’m glad that she went with me for that honor.”

As great as the answer was, the truth is Rihanna never said that. Marshall made it up to have some fun with Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He got him good, too.

“You got me up here smiling and smirking,” Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes: I don’t want to have any regrets when I step off this field

Marshall actually had a serious question for Mahomes, though, asking him what he’s chasing as he embarks on what’s shaping up to be an all-time great career. Again, Mahomes had a great answer. He admitted he doesn’t want to chase players or individual accolades.

He just wants to leave it all on the field.

“I never say I’m chasing a player,” Mahomes said. “I’m chasing that I don’t want to have any regrets when I step off this football field. I understand how lucky I am to be in this organization, I understand how lucky I am to play with guys that are going to be Hall of Famers.

“When I look back at the end of my career, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t give everything I have to win Super Bowls’ because of the great people I have around me. When I get done with my career, I just want to make sure that I know that I gave everything that I had on that football field.”

Mahomes will have a chance to write another chapter of his impressive five-year career Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.