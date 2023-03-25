Former Packers, Current Jets WR Allen Lazard Provides Latest on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Allen Lazard is confident that Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets‘ quarterback next season.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee that his intentions have always been to play for New York next season, he’s just waiting on the Packers and Jets to agree to deals. There’s no rush, though, according to Lazard.

“There’s no worry on my end, especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year,” Lazard told TMZ. “It’s really just kind of on the guys upstairs to handle the business side of things and figure out what’s payable or compromisable, but the beauty is that we won’t play a game until September.

“We haven’t even started OTA’s yet, so there’s no rush in getting this process done or anything. I know that once it goes through, and we are able to get in the classroom and on the field together, we’re going to start cooking up something special.”

Lazard and Rodgers played in Green Bay together for the last five seasons. In that time, they connected for over 2,000 yards together and 20 touchdowns.

Packers and Jets Remain in Trade Standoff

Trade talks are ramping up between the Packers and Jets, but Green Bay doesn’t feel as though New York is offering them enough for their longtime franchise quarterback. The Jets feel like the trade they have offered the Packers would be giving up a lot, so neither side is happy with the other’s decision at the moment.

“They’ve gone back and forth on this, and they haven’t spoken much in the last week, but it certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers want a first-round draft pick somewhere in that trade — and that’s not all,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported the news, said. “So, it’s up to the Jets to figure out what they’re comfortable living with, and what the Packers are comfortable accepting, and then the two sides can go from there.”

All this comes as the Jets try to beef up their offensive unit to put around Rodgers in the hopes of making an immediate Super Bowl push. After locking up Lazard on a four-year deal, the Jets signed Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal and is still in the mix to acquire the services of Odell Beckham Jr.

Rodgers gave New York a list of players he wants in New York next season. Lazard and Beckham made the list, but he also wants to reuinte with longtime wideout and personal friend Randall Cobb.