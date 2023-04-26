Aaron Rodgers reveals what attracted him to Jets in first press conference

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could’ve finished out his career almost anywhere, but on Wednesday, he held his first press conference as the newest member of the New York Jets. The former league MVP laid out the reasons why he wanted to join the Jets.

New York finished the 2022 season at 7-10 but with six losses to end the year. One of their seven wins was to the Packers, a 27-10 victory in mid-October. Rodgers remembered that game and it became one of the reasons he landed where he did.

“They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” Rodgers said. “I’m an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

Not completely oblivious to the Jets’ streak of ending the season early, Rodgers told reporters how he walked past the Super Bowl III trophy in the Jets facility and said, “it’s lookin’ a little lonely.”

The former Packers star did not neglect to note the influence offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had on his desire to join the Jets.

“A big reason I’m here, I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said. “I love him like a brother.”

Rodgers pens emotional goodbye to Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers penned an emotional goodbye to Green Bay Packers fans Tuesday. The letter came one day after his 18-year run with the franchise officially ended.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

“I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Rodgers took time to thank every teammate, coach, front office member and Packer employee he ever interacted with.

“To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB,” Rodgers wrote. “To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

