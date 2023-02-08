Former Patriots Player Reveals How Bill Belichick Used to Rip Tom Brady During Games

While he was a New England Patriot — despite championship rings and individual accolades — Tom Brady still wasn’t immune to getting called out by Bill Belichick. It was an eye-opening thing to see, former Patriot teammate LaGarrette Blount recalled.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Blount to New England and he wasn’t sure what the deal would be. He knew Brady was already in rarified air, though. Belichick still chewed Brady out, though. Brady’s CV is enough — and was then — to circumvent such blunt feedback, but that wasn’t going to stop Belichick.

“But the first time I heard him yell at him, I don’t remember what game it was, but he had a wide open guy running down the sideline. And he missed him. And Bill was basically saying, ‘Hey man, look: You are an NFL quarterback. You’re supposed to be this pro bowl guy, you’re supposed to be this guy all high and mighty. If you’re the best quarterback, like all these people walk around sucking you off,” Blount said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"If you're the best quarterback, like all these people walking around sucking you off… there are 100 other football players that make that throw."



LeGarrette Blount shared great insight on what Bill Belichick told @TomBrady during #Patriots team meetings on the @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/DwU6cWmqh6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2023

Belicheck continued his rant to Brady in the moment

“‘And if you’re this guy, look — there is 100 other football players in college, even high school guys can hit this wide open guy on a throw,'” Blount recalled Belichick saying.

Blount knew the New England head coach was not to be trifled with, even when it came to Brady. It was particularly clear after that moment.

“So once I’d seen that, I’m like ‘Oh sh*t, alright. There’s nobody exempt from this.’ Considering the fact that he just talked to 12 in that manner,” Blount said.

McAfee shared a salient point about the exchange, echoing Blount’s takeaway. There’s value to a quarterback who could avoid such harsh feed back but still takes it, McAfee said.

In short: Belichick yells at his players and makes no exceptions for quarterbacks — no matter how decorated.