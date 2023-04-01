Former Patriots Star Willie McGinest Reportedly Out at NFL Network Amid Felony Assault Charges

Former USC Trojans and New England Patriots star linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on felony assault charges in Los Angeles back in December. The incident has since lost him his job at the NFL Network.

While the arrest was made in December, he is only now being laid off despite not appearing on air in 2023. NFL Media is in the midst of a cost-cutting measure and has seen several journalists, reporters and analysts be let go — McGinest was on that list.

He was ultimately charged with assault with a deadly weapon and posted a $30,000 bond hours later.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was caught on video obtained by TMZ in West Hollywood where McGinest and a handful of others began to assault a man and is later seen hitting the man over the head with a bottle.

After the incident, McGinest waited 10 days before turning himself in to police, as the incident occurred on Dec. 9. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent just over two hours in custody.

Video surfaced of the incident shortly after McGinest’s arrest. It showed him and a group of friends in what appeared to be a group attack. The victim appeared to be defenseless at his table.

McGinest released a statement on the incident after returning home from his short stay in jail.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on Dec. 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” the statement read.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred. Most of all, I am disappointed in myself. As I know, this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become.”

McGinest is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots who played 15 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker. The two-time Pro Bowler made New England’s all-1990s and 2000s team. He is also a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

He still holds the record for most career postseason sacks at 16.0, including 4.5 sacks in a single game. That is also an NFL postseason record.