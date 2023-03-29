Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Opens Up About Impactful New Role with the Team

Kevin Colbert stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ general manager following the 2022 NFL Draft. Change and transition aren’t always easy, and now Colbert helps former Steelers players with their own transitions away from football.

Instead of attempting to build up a franchise, Colbert now helps build men and equip them for the future. He’s been helping Steelers players transition from their playing careers into their own new roles, an experience that consequently has been rewarding according to Colbert.

“It helps me,” Colbert said. “Helping them gives you a purpose.”

Colbert has been working in tandem with the “Lend a Hand” group, which started four years ago in honor of former Steelers chairman Dan Rooney. Additionally, he’s been conducting virtual calls on a monthly basis structured to assist players, and provide them with educational opportunities, financial aid, wellness, and professional job training. And 32 former players attended his most recent meeting.

“The real purpose is to help all our retired players transition into life after football,” Colbert said. “Mostly it’s for the younger, recently retired guys who are trying to transition into that next phase of life.”

The transition from spending years upon years playing football to not isn’t easy, as players abandon a lifestyle that they’ve become comfortable and accustomed to for one that’s unfamiliar to them. But thankfully, Colbert is doing his part to make that transition smoother.

“A player will tell you after [their career] is over they missed the locker room,” Colbert said. “They miss having the ability to talk . . . so they can help each other with that. When we get off the call and they start talking among themselves, they’re going to believe each other more than they’re ever going to believe me. That’s the purpose of it.”

Kevin Colbert’s involvement with the Steelers organization dates back to 2000. He served as Director of football operations until 2010 when he assumed the role of general manager. Vice president was added to his title in 2016. Even he’ll admit that his own transition stepping away was not easy according to Steelers president Art Rooney II.

“When he decided to retire, he didn’t want to retire-retire,” Rooney said, regarding Colbert. “He wants to stay active doing things, and one of the things we talked about was him being more involved with the alumni. He actually came up with the idea to create this program after my dad’s efforts to lend a hand to players over the years. Kevin is passionate about it and dedicated to it. It’s off to a good start.”