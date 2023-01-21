Former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler Lands Lead NFL Analyst Job for Super Bowl

A former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl offensive lineman will be an analyst for Super Bowl LVII in February. FOX Sports PR announced that Alejandro Villanueva will join the team for the playoffs.

“Two-time Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva joins FOX Deportes as lead NFL analyst, including for Super Bowl LVII,” the statement said.

Villanueva enjoyed an eight-year career in the NFL, spending seven of those seasons with the Steelers. He played in Pittsburgh from 2014-2020, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018.

🚨Two-time Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva joins @FOXDeportes as lead NFL analyst, including for Super Bowl LVII.⁰

Dos veces jugador del Pro Bowl Alejandro Villanueva se une a @FOXDeportes como analista de la NFL, incluyendo para el Super Bowl LVII⬇️⁰

📰https://t.co/8KqSOUhbx3 pic.twitter.com/S3wS80KDiZ — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 20, 2023

Villanueva closed out his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Over the course of his career, he played in 113 games and made 107 starts along the offensive line.

Villanueva will make his debut for FOX Sports Deportes on Saturday for the Giants-Eagles game. He will also make appearances on NFLEROS, the flagship station of NFL coverage for FOX Sports Deportes.

Pittsburgh Steelers Make Call on Offensive Coordinator

We can probably all agree that Alejandro Villanueva landing a gig with FOX Sports Deportes is a good thing, right? Seems like a pretty easy stance to take. But not everything revolving around the Steelers organization has been quite that simple.

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh made the decision to stick with Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. That was a bit surprising, considering the amount of backlash he received throughout the season.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger understood the organization’s decision.

“I thought if you look at everything, there were a lot of rumblings throughout last year about Matt, but look at the way they finished, going 7-2. I thought Kenny played a lot better,” shared Roethlisberger in an interview with WDVE.

“You have to understand that Matt went into the season with Mitch Trubisky as his starter, so that is what he thought was going to happen. All of a sudden, they make a change to Kenny. There is still a learning curve both with those two together and Kenny in the NFL. He’s got to learn that. I thought Kenny got a lot better in the second half of playing.”

Fans had slightly different opinions. They weren’t afraid to voice them, either.

One Pittsburgh fan replied, “lol this team is such a joke.” Another added, “I wanna work for the Steelers…” he says, because it “seems impossible to get fired.”

The Steelers did make a push for the playoffs late in the season. That was enough for Canada to keep his job. But fans certainly aren’t pleased with the decision.