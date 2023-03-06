Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Announces Next Fight Date, Opponent

Le’Veon Bell has revealed when he’ll be back in the boxing ring. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back puts on the gloves in April for his third career fight.

Per MMAFighting.com, Bell steps into the ring on April 21 and will fight Joel Morris — also known as YouTube personality JMX. The boxing match takes place at Misfits Boxing 6 in New Orleans.

A venue for the fight was not revealed.

Bell has boxed twice before. His first fight came in an amateur match against fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Bell scored a knockout in the fifth round of the fight.

The former Steelers star also fought ex-UFC middleweight Uriah Hall. Bell lost his second match by decision.

JMX has four boxing matches under his belt and owns a perfect 4-0 record.

Can Le’Veon Bell Pull a Tommy Fury?

We’re not going to compare Le’Veon Bell to Tommy Fury, but he does have a chance to follow in his footsteps. At least in terms of handing an opponent a first loss.

JMX owns a 4-0 record in his boxing career, so Bell could potentially hand the YouTube personality his first loss. Fury recently handed another YouTube star, Jake Paul, his first defeat.

In the late-February bout, The judges scored the fight 75-74 for Paul and two cards 76-73 for Fury. Both talked about potentially having a rematch at some point in time, but no other specifics were mentioned.

Neither Bell nor JMX bring a ton of experience into the boxing ring, but the YouTuber does have a two-fight advantage on the former NFL star. Bell will have a little over a month to get prepared for his next bout.