This past Saturday, John “Paul” Martha died in Pittsburgh. The 80-year-old played safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers for six years. A Pittsburgh native, Martha grew up playing at Shady Side Academy before playing football and basketball for the Pitt Panthers in college.

After an All-American career at Pittsburgh, the Steelers would go on to draft Paul Martha in the first round of the NFL draft. He was also drafted in the ninth round of the AFL draft. Choosing to play for his hometown, just as he did his entire youth, Martha became a legend.

While he didn’t have a ton of accolades, he meant a lot to the organization. Martha played all three phases of the game and was relatively effective wherever he played. After his football career, he would go on to practice law before taking a role as a sports executive.

Paul Martha, 1942-2023.



A Pitt great, 1963 All-American, @NFL first-round draft pick by the @Steelers and accomplished executive with the @Penguins, among other teams.



RIP to a proud Pitt man and wonderful representative of all of Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/ErTsYcteso — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 9, 2023

While many remember him as the executive vice president of the San Francisco 49ers, he didn’t start there and he didn’t end there, either. Like he did his entire life, he dedicated himself to Pittsburgh as a city and a sports community.

Paul Martha Was Proud of Pittsburgh

His entire life, Paul Martha did his best to give back to Pittsburgh. He wasn’t just a guy that was good with a ball on the field. He wanted to expand sports and the organizations in Pittsburgh personally. Whether that was carrying the ball as a do-it-all Iron Man player for the Panthers in college or for the Steelers in the NFL, it didn’t matter.

When he put the ball down, he went to law school. Where did he go? Duquesne University, right in Pittsburgh. After becoming an attorney, he quickly found his way back to the world of professional sports. He was hired on as the executive vice president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL in 1977.

From there, he would briefly do his stint in San Francisco before coming right back to his hometown. His last position within a pro sports organization was with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

A long and storied career, all dedicated to Pittsburgh and the sports that make the city great. Rest in peace, Paul Martha.