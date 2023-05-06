Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs takes new mugshot after agreeing to plea deal

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs is days away from officially accepting a plea deal for felony DUI. And as part of it, a Las Vegas court ordered him to retake his mug shot.

TMZ Sports shared Ruggs’ photo, which was snapped at Las Vegas Detention Center this week.

The plea deal, if a judge accepts it next week, will end the court process of this tragic story from November, 2021. Henry Ruggs, a former first-round NFL draft pick from Alabama, drove his sports car at a high rate of speed. He slammed into the back of a Toyota RAV4, with the impact killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Earlier this month, Henry Ruggs’ attorneys said their client would accept a plea deal to one felony count of Driving Under the Influence and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. In turn, prosecutors said they’d drop the rest of the charges. Those included one count of DUI causing substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving. The second DUI related to injuries suffered by the passenger in Ruggs’ car. If he’d gone to trial on all charges, he could’ve faced up to 50 years of prison.

If the judge does approve the parameters of the plea deal, he could sentence Henry Ruggs to between three and 10 years in prison. His next court date is Wednesday.

Police say Henry Ruggs was driving his car 156 MPH before wreck

Ruggs’ initial mug shot showed him wearing a neck brace. He also had abrasions on his face.

The accident happened early on Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs was driving his Corvette Stingray at speeds of up to 156 mph. He collided with a Toyota RAV4, with the impact knocking the vehicle 571 feet. The SUV burst into flames. Tina Tintor, who was driving the Toyota, and her dog, Max, burned to death before first responders could rescue them.

Henry Ruggs refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene. However, police drew his blood about two hours later. His blood-alcohol level then was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Henry Ruggs is pleading guilty to felony DUI related to a car wreck he had in November, 2021. The other driver and her dog died in the accident. The photo shows what was left of a Toyota Rav4 and Ruggs’ Corvette. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders immediately released Henry Ruggs, the team’s first-round draft pick from 2020. The wide receiver posted $150,000 bond. He’s been under house arrest since then. The court monitored his location and whether he was consuming alcohol. He was allowed to leave his home twice a week for three hours at a time.

In 2020, his rookie season, Henry Ruggs caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in seven games in 2021 with 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns