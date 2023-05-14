Former Ravens TE insists trying out for Steelers as long snapper is ‘not a joke’

Nick Boyle, the former Ravens tight end, is trying out to be the Steelers deep snapper during Pittsburgh’s three-day rookie mini camp.

Boyle is 30 and he’s not a rookie. But since he’s trying to swap positions (and teams), he’s about the same as the other draft picks and undrafted free agents who are gathered at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this weekend. And he’s big-time serious about extending his NFL life with a position switch.

“Let’s go do it. It’s not a joke. That’s not what I want it to look like, because it’s not,” Boyle told reporters.

Deep snappers are a coveted position on special teams, whether they play for the Ravens, Steelers or any other team in the league. Players who earn the roster spot tend to keep them for a long time. The average NFL deep snapper enjoys a career of about six years. And they can earn some nice cash.

Highest paid deep snappers in NFL

Joe Cardona Patriots $1.575 million

Thomas Hennessy Jets $1.4925 million

Charley Hughlett Browns $1.429 million

Josh Harris Chargers $1.4 million

James Winchester Chiefs $1.375 million

The Ravens selected Boyle in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. But his story sounds a lot like other players. A bad injury curtailed his time in Baltimore. He caught 121 passes for 1,049 yards, starting 53 games in his first six seasons. The Ravens operate a very tight-end friendly offense, so he fit right in. Yet in 2020, he tore his hamstring, as well as two ligaments and some cartilage in his knee. He spent last year on the Ravens practice squad.

So how’d he get to the Steelers? Boyle decided to hone his deep snapping skills by practicing on his driveway. He and his wife are the parents of three young children. So he used one of their Fisher Price basketball goals as a target. Deep snapping isn’t a foreign position to Boyle. He’d snap some during Baltimore’s practices in case of injury to the Ravens deep snapper. And back in high school, he tried to get recruited at the position.

In March, Boyle participated at Maryland’s pro day to show off his deep-snapping skills. The Steelers brought him in for a tryout. Who cares if the Ravens are their biggest divisionalal rivals?

He’s three years older than the next oldest guy at Steelers rookie camp.

“I still love Baltimore, have a lot of relationships there, but this is just unique and different and it’s exciting,” Boyle said. “But I’m serious. Let’s go do it. It’s not a joke. That’s not what I want it to look like, because it’s not. If this doesn’t work out, I’ll just keep snapping, and if someone else calls, I’ll go there.”