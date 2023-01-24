Former San Francisco 49ers Star Praises Brock Purdy as the ‘Second Coming’ of Tom Brady

Former San Francisco 49ers star Donte Whitner is excited about Brock Purdy. The former defensive back even thinks that Purdy could be the second coming of the GOAT, Tom Brady.

If you remember how Brady’s career started. This comparison doesn’t seem as outlandish as the typical knee-jerk response might be. Brady, famously, was a sixth-round pick, number 199. For his part, Brock Purdy was the last pick taken in his draft class. Then, both quarterbacks took over and won the starting jobs following an injury to the starter. So, at least at a narrative level, it’s pretty easy to see where Whitner is coming from.

“Hear me out. Hear me out. Brock Purdy is the second coming of Tom Brady,” Whitner said.

“Now listen to me, if Brock Purdy takes the 49ers to the championship and ultimately brings the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area, I think that we can go ahead and crown him as the starter for the 49ers for the next decade. Think back to when Tom Brady replace Drew Bledsoe. A $100M contract. Now it’s going to be Brock Purdy replacing Trey Lance and the No. 3 pick. But it’s all predicated on the next two ballgames. Brock Purdy is the second coming of Tom Brady.”

Again, there are definitely similarities to their stories, at least to this point. However, it’s really not a fair comparison to Brock Purdy. Even if he does win the Super Bowl and become the starter for a decade, he won’t be Brady. After all, Brady will retire as a near-mythical figure in American sports with more championships than quarterbacks before him even dreamed about.

Still, Purdy looks like he has a long career ahead of him and anything is possible.

Tom Brady Gave a Fiery Response About His Future

Last offseason, Tom Brady retired before coming out of retirement and returning to Tampa Bay. Now, there are once again questions about his future.

One reporter decided to ask him about that future, which led to a fiery response from Brady.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it,” said Brady, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”