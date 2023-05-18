Antonio Brown announces return to football

After a memorable exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown announced that he plans to return to the football field. Brown unretired from professional football on April 28 with a bizarre post via Twitter that announced he would be returning to the NFL this upcoming season, which included a picture of him in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

But Brown recently took his return to football a step further, telling NewsChannel 13’s Rodger Wyland that he would soon be playing for the National Arena League’s Albany Empire.

Brown joined the Empire’s ownership group in March, at one point telling reporters he owned 100% of the team. Brown’s representatives have since told the Times Union that he does not have any personal ownership or control over the Empire organization.

Albany Empire Owner Antonio Brown told me he is going to suit up and play for the Empire as soon as their next home game May 27th at MVP Arena. Brown is a 7 time NFL Pro-Bowler WR who played 10 years with the Steelers. @WNYT @albanyempire — Rodger Wyland (@RodgerWyland) May 17, 2023

Brown claims he will play on May 27 or June 17 for the Empire in one of their next home games, and also confirmed that he’s been in contact with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton about playing for the Empire as well.

Both Brown and Newton last suited up for an NFL team in 2021. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in November of 2021, making five starts which all resulted in losses for the Panthers. He also participated in Pro Day at his college alma mater, Auburn, this year.

Brown’s last NFL game was when the Buccaneers faced the New York Jets in Week 17 of 2021 when he famously took off the majority of his equipment and shirt and ran off the field into the locker room in the midst of the third quarter.

Security kicks Antonio Brown off the field of Albany Empire game

If Antonio Brown does in fact play for the Albany Empire this season, hopefully he has an easier time getting on the field than his first.

In his first game as an owner of the team, Brown was kicked off of the field pregame by security while interacting with fans. The documented dispute between Brown and security made its way to social media thanks to Brown, who posted a video of the moment via Twitter.

“Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today !,” Brown said via Twitter.” First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged.”