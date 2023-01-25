Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall Makes Strange Statement Blaming Ben Roethlisberger for Downfall

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall didn’t hold back his feelings for ex-teammate Ben Roethlisberger Sunday.

Mendenhall started the discussion on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at Steelers practice from back in the day. He captioned the photo “Earned my stripes.” When a fan asked what stripes he was referring to, Mendenhall posted a photo of his Super Bowl XLIII ring.

Mendenhall didn’t stop there.

Nearly two hours later, Mendenhall referenced Roethlisberger in a tweet, questioning his leadership.

If @_BigBen7 is the “leader” you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall? 🤔 What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or Tomlin huh..



Any Given Sunday: Steamin Willie Beamin https://t.co/QZthSkexRF — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) January 23, 2023

“If @_BigBen7 is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall?” Mendenhall wrote. “What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or [Steelers head coach Mike] Tomlin huh..”

It’s hard to tell what Mendenhall meant by the criticism, as the Steelers remained competitive following the Super Bowl triumph in 2008. Pittsburgh made the playoffs eight more seasons with Roethlisberger under center with an additional Super Bowl appearance in 2010.

Mendenhall, meanwhile, spent five seasons with the Steelers (2008-12) and one with the Arizona Cardinals (2013). Selected 23rd overall in the first-round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Illinois, Mendenhall rushed for 4,236 yards on 3.9 yards per carry and 37 touchdowns. He added 95 receptions for 795 yards and two scores.

Though he took home a Super Bowl ring, Mendenhall only suited up in four games his rookie season due to a shoulder injury. In his lone playoff run in 2010, Mendenhall rushed for 230 yards on 3.8 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

Arthur Moats, who played linebacker for the Steelers from 2014-17, took exception to Mendenhall’s comment about Roethlisberger. Per Steelers Nation, Moats said on his podcast that Roethlisberger brought many positives to the franchise.

“Why are you going at this guy?” Moats asked. “For every negative that seven [Roethlisberger] might have it’s too much positivity that he’s also brought to this city, to this team, and to these fans.”