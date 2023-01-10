Former Super Bowl Champ Charles Johnson’s Cause of Death Revealed

After many months, the cause of death for Super Bowl champion Charles Johnson has been revealed by the medical examiner. Johnson, who played nine years in the NFL, died by suicide.

Charles Johnson got his start in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the 17th overall pick in the 1997 draft. In 2001, Johnson was a member of the 2001 New England Patriots team that won Super Bowl XXXVI.

Johnson died last July in what has now been revealed as suicide. The medical report says that he had a combination of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and mirtazapine in his system at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

Before making it to the NFL, Johnson was a standout player at Colorado. For the Buffaloes, he was a dangerous offensive weapon. It was good enough to earn himself a first-round pick, after all.

Throughout his nine-year career, Charles Johnson played for the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Patriots, and Buffalo Bills. Most recently, he was a coach at a local high school in North Carolina. He is missed by his family, friends, former teammates, and the young athletes that he coached through the years.

Charles Johnson Acted ‘Strange’ In Last Days

It is just a terrible situation. Charles Johnson was found dead last July in his hotel room. He was 6.5 miles from his house in Raleigh. Johnson’s wife reported her husband as missing the day before he was found.

“In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service,” documents obtained by USA Today said.

His work at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina made him a beloved figure in the community. During his time in the NFL, Johnson stopped playing after becoming permanently disabled from football.

Charles Johnson is missed by so many that he impacted throughout the years.