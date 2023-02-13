Former Patriots, Steelers RB Stevan Ridley Arrested in Mississippi

While people enjoyed their Super Bowl weekend, former champion Stevan Ridley found himself arrested in Mississippi. Ridley was arrested in his hometown of Natchez. At this time, the charges against the former New England Patriot are not clear.

Stevan Ridley last played in the NFL back in 2017-2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This past weekend, Ridley was arrested and given two charges by Natchez Police. According to records that TMZ observed, Ridley was released from custody on Sunday.

Ridley might be more known as an LSU Tiger. He was on the team from 2008-2011. Ridley didn’t burst on the scene as a starter. He had to wait his turn and eventually, took over as RB1 in the 2010 season.

In that last season in Baton Rouge, Stevan Ridley rushed 249 times for 1,147 yards and 15 touchdowns. That season he earned First-team All-SEC honors. Ridley was also part of the team when they won the national title in 2007, although he did not play that year.

After his time in Baton Rouge, Ridley was able to take his career to the next level when he was drafted in the third round, 73rd overall by the Patriots.

Stevan Ridley, Super Bowl Champion

When Ridley got to the NFL, he was once again earning his way onto the field. His first touchdown came in Week 4 of his first season. While the Pats put a beat down on the Raiders, Ridley had 97 yards on just 10 carries, which included a 33-yard touchdown.

Ridley would stay with the Patriots until after the 2014 season. That year, New England went on to win the Super Bowl. He was on the IR list when the game was played. However, he was a member of that team that took down the Seahawks in iconic fashion.

After his time with the Patriots, he would go on to play for a number of teams who would release him after a short time. However, he did have a bit of a resurgence. He stayed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of years.