Former Titans OC Todd Downing’s DUI Arrest Video Released

As a general rule, the police body-worn camera doesn’t depict subjects in the best light. And former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was no exception, based on video published by TMZ.

Downing was arrested for DUI early in the morning on Nov. 18, 2022, hours after the Titans had won a Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers. In the video, Downing’s speech was slow and fragmented. He explained to police that he was rushing home because of an apparent death threat.

“I’m with the Titans. I got a, uh, death threat tonight. And the Franklin Police are outside my house and I was trying to get home to my family,” Downing said to the officer who pulled him over.

Downing had apparently been driving 100 miles per hour or faster, causing the initial traffic stop. When confronted about the odor of alcohol coming from the car, he initially denied that he had been drinking.

The officer asked again, and Downing said he had downed a beer prior to leaving Green Bay.

“I had a victory beer in Green Bay,” Downing said. The Titans had just beaten the Packers, 27-17, on Thursday Night Football.

As the officer began doing field sobriety tests, he again tried to explain that he was rushing home because of the aforementioned threat.

Todd Downing Called Titans GM After His Arrest

Downing then failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested. Once seated in the back of the police car, he placed a call to a “Jon,” presumably then-Titans general manager Jon Robinson. Downing explained that he had been arrested.

“I was panicking because I was scared about my family and I had a victory beer and I’m off Cool Springs at the Shell and they pulled me over and arrested me for DUI,” Downing said.

“So let me get this straight now,” Robinson said, before asking a couple of questions.

Robinson and the arresting officer can then be heard going back and forth about the death threat. Robinson explained it was legit and had been passed along to the Titans via the NFL. Certain portions of the audio of the conversation between Robinson and the officer are redacted.

Then Robinson and Downing appear to go back and forth on the phone, figuring out who will tell Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Downing indicated he tell Vrabel he’d been arrested.

After hanging up with Robinson, Downing asked the officer for “grace.”

Downing was then transported to a nearby medical facility where bloodwork was done to assess his blood-alcohol level before he was booked into jail. He ultimately served a 48-hour sentence in January to close the book on his DUI case.

The Titans fired Downing after the 2022 season but he was quickly hired by the New York Jets as passing game coordinator.